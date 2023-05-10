Mark clean up days set May 18 through May 21

The Village of Mark will host its clean up days from May 18 through May 21. Waste management will provide a dumpster at the Village Hall, located at 2 Park St., for village residents use.

Curbside pickup will be offered on Thursday, May 18. Waste management is urging residents to use the dumpster as their first choice as capacity to perform curbside collection may be limited.

Acceptable items to drop off include general household waste, furniture, bulky items like boxes, crates and clothing; construction debris less than five feet without exposed nails and carpeting cut to four-foot lengths and properly bundled.

Non-acceptable items include electronic waste, tires, automobile parts, batteries, fluorescent light tubes or fixtures, appliances, yard waste, liquid waste, hazardous materials, biohazardous waste or medical or potentially infectious waste.

For any questions regarding the event, call Waste Management at 1-800-796-9696.