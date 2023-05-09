Putnam County Board approves website upgrades, discusses Timberline Drive options

Changes will soon be coming to the official Putnam County website after the county board approved a five-year contract with Revize for the redesign and upkeep of its online platform.

This agreement will include two website redesigns, one at the beginning of the contract and one at the end of the fourth year, and will also include unlimited IT support hours for issues related to the website and the county’s email accounts.

“This would save us some money and it would also allow us to upgrade our website and make it navigable,” Chairman Charlie Lenkaitis said. “This would make it more user friendly. I’m of the assumption that this is a good move for Putnam County.”

A representative from Revize gave an informative presentation to the board during a previous meeting that demonstrated that their site would look like and what new amenities would be available for the county.

Under the new website and management, each county department will be able to have their own page that they we be able to have access to and keep up to date with useful information for members of the public.

The county’s current website is operated by Connecting Point and its current contract will expire on July 1. Revize stated that their initial design process usually takes around four months to complete, however they indicated to County Clerk Tina Dolder that they will attempt to “rush it” to ensure it can be completed as soon as possible.

County officials hope that this change will result in a much more user-friendly website that can be utilized to help complete county business and keep its residents informed.

The board also discussed a request for road repairs on Timberline Drive, located north of Mark and Granville, from the United States Postal Service.

The request stated that the road is almost impassable due to large potholes and that the postal service will have to find another delivery option for residents if the road is not repaired.

County Engineer Pat Sloan informed the board that the road is not under the county’s responsibility and provided a letter that he wrote in 2016 outlining the road’s history and possible routes forward, which Sloan stated are still relevant today.

The letter indicated that the Timberline Subdivision was approved in June of 1976 and that the normal course would be that the developer would build the road to the plans and the township road commissioner would accept the road after it was constructed and verified by a final inspection.

Former County Engineer, J. William Shafer, noted that the inspection revealed some deficiencies and notified the developer that it would be accepted when the corrections were made. 17 years later, Shafer stated that the deficiencies were still not corrected and the township had not accepted the roads.

Sloan added that in the years since Schafer’s last update, nothing has changed.

Sloan’s four options stated in 2016 were to let the road remain private and the residents could care for it however they would like, have residents repair the road to proper condition and have the township accept it, ask the township to accept the road “as-is” or explore the other option for jurisdiction with the Village of Mark; which had previously indicated its non-interest.

Other County Board Items

• A Zoning Board of Appeals meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at the Putnam County Courthouse, 120 N. Fourth St in Hennepin, to discuss a text amendment to align the current ordinance with the State Statute 55 ILCS 5/5-12020 requiring all counties in Illinois to update their ordinance with the mandated language governing wind and solar siting requirements.

• The Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the Putnam County Courthouse to review the text amendment and recommend its findings to the county board.

• County construction permits were updated.