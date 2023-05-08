Marshall-Putnam Master Gardeners’ Seeds to Harvest Program is underway

The University of Illinois Extension of Marshall-Putnam has kicked off its Master Gardeners’ Seeds to Harvest program. The program teaches local students the responsibility of planting and caring for a garden under the guidance of the Master Gardeners.

This program takes place over the course of six weeks with the first week used to set up the gardens and the last used to enjoy eating from the garden they planted. Learning about organic practices, students will learn about weed control, soil, good and bad bugs, fruits and vegetables.

The Fieldcrest School District also is unique in the program because they turn their gardens into a community garden for the summer.

The Master Gardeners have been doing this project for 12 years and can now say that they are doing the program in every school district in Marshall and Putnam counties.