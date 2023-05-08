Hennepin Park District to offer multiple Red Cross swimming lessons this summer

The Hennepin Park District will be offering three sessions of Red Cross swimming lessons this summer. Each session will be two weeks long and there will be six levels of swimming ability.

Level 1 is the beginning class and participants must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 and at least 42 inches tall to participate.

Morning sessions will 40-minute classes, Monday through Friday and night sessions will run 50-minute classes, Monday through Thursday.

The first session will run from 9 to 9:40 a.m.; 9:50 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:40 to 11:20 a.m. from June 12 through June 23.

The second session will run from 9 to 9:40 a.m.; 9:50 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:40 to 11:20 a.m. from July 10 through July 21.

The third session will run from 5 to 5:50 p.m. and 6 to 6:50 p.m. from July 24 through Aug. 3.

Registration for these sessions will start at noon on Saturday, May 13, at the Hennepin Pool, 326 Milan St. Registration must be done in person. If you cannot come at the given time, registration can be completed during normal pool hours after May 13. The lessons cost $35 a child.

If you live in Hennepin or Hennepin township they will pay for all lessons for each session. If you live in Granville, Granville Township, Mark or McNabb it will be $35 a child. If you live in Standard or Magnolia it will be $17.50 a child.

Session capacities are limited to 24 students per time slot. Questions can be directed to the Hennepin pool at 815-925-7319 or hennepinparkdistric@mchsi.com.