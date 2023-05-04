Streator shooting suspect to act as his own lawyer

A Streator man facing mandatory prison time if convicted of his role in an April 13 shooting told his judge Thursday he’ll act as his own lawyer when he stands trial July 24.
Alex J. Brown, 24, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a not-guilty plea to one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison. Brown was charged following an investigation into a shooting in the 600 block of East Kent Street in Streator; the 27-year-old victim was injured but survived.
Though the sentencing range includes no possibility of probation, Brown told Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. he would forgo legal counsel and try the case himself. Ryan ordered him to next appear July 13 for a motions hearing. Brown remains in custody on $1 million bond.
One other person was charged in connection with the shooting. Niesha S. Rodriguez, 31, also of Streator, was charged with obstruction of justice, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years. She was expected to appear Friday for arraignment.