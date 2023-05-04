Rutland discusses mapping error affecting 29 parcels

Rutland trustees discussed Monday a mapping error that affects 29 parcels.

Village Attorney Sheryl Churney said a map was prepared by LaSalle County in 2007 showing different boundaries than the boundaries reflected in the official plats of the village.

She told the board during Monday night’s Village Board meeting, requesting trustees address the annexation of homes that do not fall within the municipal boundary.

A collective gasp of sighs was heard throughout the audience and board as Churney explained how a map prepared by La Salle County did not reflect the official boundaries reflected in village plats.

“You’re opening up a big can of worms, ” said Trustee Kathy Knepp.

Churney agreed with Knepp but said the board needed to address the issue.

“I’m not trying to say anybody has done anything wrong, or done anything improper,” Churney said. “These are things that just happen sometimes that are skeletons in the closet and they happen because we’re human beings, but when they’re brought to our attention, we need to deal with them.”

Churney said the mapping error affects 29 real estate parcels. It appears 18 residential properties are effected, some of the residential properties may not be occupied.

Churney walked the board through her research on the history of the village limits from 1892 to current. This included indexing every village ordinance, speaking to the La Salle County Clerk’s Office, and any file concerning annexation or subdivision plans.

Her research included a lawsuit from 2010 between JBR Earthscapes versus the La Salle County Collector, in which JBR said it didn’t have to pay taxes to the village of Rutland because it was not in the city limits, and the judge agreed.

Churney said the village boundaries expanded in 2007, without an annexation agreement, leaving the village in its predicament.

Churney said the best option is to ask the people to be a part of the village “who have been a part of the village spiritually, not legally to annex into the village,” and she said the village board should cover the expense.

Residents would need to fill out a petition to annex into the village, if they choose not to be a part of it they could lose out on the benefits, such as lower water rates.

“The village provides garbage service to residents at the rate of $16 per month,” Churney said. “A non-resident would need to arrange for private garbage pickup and such a rate would likely be higher than the group rate available to residents. If the property stays outside the village limits, it is possible for home insurance rates to increase.”

Village Clerk Candace Gross-Heider said the rate for in-town residents is $26.61 as a minimum per 2,000 gallons of water a month, with the out-of-town rate being $34.14.

Gross-Heider asked if the village could choose not to provide water to those who are out of town. Churney said no, the residents wishing to remain independent must be provided water from the village at an out-of-town rate.

Churney said the 29 parcels would not be reimbursed for taxes paid to the village because the time to challenge the tax assessment has passed and the affected residential properties have received the substantial benefit of paying the resident rate for village water.

“If the property owner chose to stay outside the village, then the extra amount paid at the non-resident rate for water service would far exceed the amount paid in village real estate taxes,” she said.