Food historian to address Oglesby, Ottawa libraries May 6

Food historian Catherine Lambrecht will present a program, Family Heirloom Recipes from the Illinois State Fair, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.

Then, Lambrecht will present her program, History of American Pies, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave. Lambrecht will provide a demonstration on how to make a pie crust. Pie will be served while quantities last.

Attendees at both programs are encouraged to bring family recipes to share.