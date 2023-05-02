May 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Food historian to address Oglesby, Ottawa libraries May 6

Heirloom recipes, pies will be discussion topics

By Shaw Local News Network
Catherine Lambrecht will present her program, History of American Pies, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave. Lambrecht will provide a demonstration on how to make a pie crust. Pie will be served while quantities last. (Shaw Media photo)

Food historian Catherine Lambrecht will present a program, Family Heirloom Recipes from the Illinois State Fair, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.

Then, Lambrecht will present her program, History of American Pies, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave. Lambrecht will provide a demonstration on how to make a pie crust. Pie will be served while quantities last.

Attendees at both programs are encouraged to bring family recipes to share.