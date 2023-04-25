April 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituarieseNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

Applications for the I.F. Doug and Ella Stonier Education Scholarship available through June 2

Applications can be picked up at Granville National Bank

By Shaw Local News Network
A student studies on her laptop in Illinois Valley Community College’s Student Center. Summer online and in-person classes begin May 16.

The I.F. Doug Stonier and Ella Stonier Educational Trust will award scholarships to college students for the 2023-24 school year. (Jen Heredia)

The I.F. Doug Stonier and Ella Stonier Educational Trust will award scholarships to college students for the 2023-24 school year.

To be eligible, students must have resided in Granville, Hennepin or Magnolia in Putnam County for a period of three years prior to the award of the scholarship.

The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of educational capability and financial need to students working toward a bachelor’s degree who are entering their third or fourth year of college.

Applications for a scholarship may be picked up at the Granville National Bank in Granville. Completed applications will be accepted no later than June 2.