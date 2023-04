Sacred Heart Altar Society of Granville will host its ninth annual Taco Sale Drive-Thru on Sunday, May 7, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall.

Orders are for carryout only and cost $9 for three tacos. Tickets can be purchased from any Altar Society member or by calling the parish office at 815-339-2138. Extra tacos for freezing can also be ordered in advance for $22 a dozen.

Advanced sales are open until April 30.