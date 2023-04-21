April 21, 2023
Shaw Local
Maestro & Mi students to hold a pair of recitals April 23 at Hall High School

Both recitals are free and open to the public

By Shaw Local News Network
The piano, violin and guitar students of Maestro & Mi Music Academy in La Salle, will be performing two recitals at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 in the Robert D. Manahan Auditorium in Hall High School, 800 W Erie St. in Spring Valley.

The students will be under the instruction of Stacy Konczak (piano), Miss Rhoda Roberts (violin) and Todd Witek (guitar). Both recitals are free and open to the public.

The performing students are from surrounding areas including La Salle, Peru, Oglesby, Spring Valley, Standard, Utica, Dimmick, Tonica, Ottawa, Hennepin, Ladd, Dalzell, Granville, Mark and Marseilles.