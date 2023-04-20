Extension offices to offer pressure canner testing sessions in Ottawa, Princeton and Henry

Local University of Illinois Extension offices will offer pressure canner gauge and seal testing during the month of May. This service is free of charge and recommended annually to ensure a safe food preservation season.

Sessions will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on May 11 at the Bureau County Office, 850 Thompson St. in Princeton; May 12 at the Marshall & Putnam County Office, 509 Front St. in Henry and May 15 at the La Salle County Office, 1689 N. 31rd Rd. in Ottawa.

Participants are asked to bring their pressure canner lid with the dial gauge and seal attached for testing. Once the lids are checked, you will be contacted for pickup.

Participants are also encouraged to drop off canner lids and gauges for checking if they cannot make the scheduled times.

For questions, call 815-224-0889.