Putnam County Rotary seeking volunteers for various projects

Contact 815-339-2398 or putnamcountyrotary@gmail.com to volunteer

The Putnam County Rotary will be hosting a virtual open house at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 for anyone who lives or works in Putnam County. This open house will be complete with door prize drawings and opportunities to volunteer for one of the Rotary’s current service projects.

The Putnam County Rotary is seeking volunteers to assist with a variety of projects.

These projects include: Afterglow Post-Prom Event on Saturday, May 6; Rotary Readers monthly at Putnam County Primary and Elementary Schools; Senior Day at the Marshall-Putnam Fair on Thursday, July 13; restocking shelves at the Little Free Pantry in Standard; garden care of the pollinator garden at the junior high and donations for the PCHS Interact Blood Drive on Friday, April 21.

All community members are welcome to volunteer. For questions or to volunteer, contact 815-339-2398 or putnamcountyrotary@gmail.com.