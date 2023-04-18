Putnam County Rotary conducted annual Agri-Business Night at high school

The Putnam County Rotary conducted its annual Agri-Business Night on March 30 at the Putnam County High School. More than 100 guests were in attendance including farmers, ag-business leaders, rotarians, FFA members and various guests.

The local rotary club has hosted the annual event for the past 45 years, to help celebrate National Agriculture Week and honor those who keep people fed and the local economy strong.

Bringing the event back this year after a three-year hiatus from COVID-19, Club President Debbie Buffington recalled the event’s history and importance.

The special guest for the event was Dustin Marquis, who oversees government relations for Marquis Energy in Hennepin. Marquis shared the vision of the family-owned company in developing lower carbon, lower cost, bio-fueled transportation solutions.

Planning Marquis expansion also includes developing bioplastics and soy-based jet fuel. Marquis operates the world’s largest dry grind ethanol plant.

Marquis also supports numerous local causes and co-sponsors an apprenticeship program with Illinois Valley Community College to develop career opportunities in local trades.