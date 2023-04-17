Granville’s Al Cioni Ford awarded 2022 President’s Award

Al Cioni Ford, located at 504 S. McCoy St. in Granville, has been awarded the 2022 President’s Award from the Ford Motor Company. This award is the highest dealer honor.

Al Cioni Ford is a 10-time winner of the award, including the past three consecutive years. In order to receive the award, dealers must exceed customer expectations and show a pursuit of excellence including passion, tenacity and hard work.

The President’s Award honors top performing Ford Dealerships that embrace these philosophies in both sales and service in the automotive industry.