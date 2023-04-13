9 departments respond to Waltham Township fire, contain damage to rear of the house

Firefighters from at least nine different departments responded Wednesday evening to a house fire in Waltham Township, north of Utica.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Firefighters from Utica, Spring Valley, Peru, Troy Grove and others responded to a structure on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, on the 3300 block of East 11th Road in Waltham Township, north of Utica. A mutual aid box alarm was called for fire departments after the fire began shortly after 6 p.m. (Scott Anderson)

The rear of the home and a small well house were severely damaged, but the damage was contained to the rear, said Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown. The house is uninhabitable at this time, he said.

There were no injuries in the response.

A box alarm was activated for other firefighters to be called to assist because of the windy conditions. Along with Utica firefighters, La Salle, Peru, Oglesby, Wallace, Naplate, Troy Grove, Ladd and Spring Valley responded.

Firefighters were on-scene within 10 minutes of the 6:21 p.m. call and controlled the fire within 25 minutes and extinguished it in about an hour.

The fire is not considered suspicious and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was called to assist with the investigation into the fire’s cause, Brown said.