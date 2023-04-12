Putnam County Historical Society to host Brian ‘Fox’ Ellis, April 16

The Putnam County Historical Society will host Brian “Fox” Ellis at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at its meeting house at 403 Old Highway 26.

The event will be the annual meeting and program, “Exploring Two Faces of Illinois’ History,” a conversation with territorial governor Ninian Edwards and Pottawatomie Chief Gomo.

Edwards’ character will speak on his role in the War of 1812, the burning of the French and Native American Village of Peoria, the Fort Dearborn Massacre in Chicago, the creation of the state constitution and the Cahokia Council.

Chief Gomo’s character will share his side of the story in the rescue of the French women and children of Peoria and his relationships with the other principal chiefs of the region, including his speech responding to the governor.

Many of the words for the program are taken directly from the speeches of the two leaders. Ellis will look to bring the controversial story to life.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the free program. The building is handicap accessible and masks will be available for those who want them.