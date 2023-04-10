NCI ARTworks to host 25-plus artists of Ottawa Art League at reception April 14

NCI ARTworks will host more than 25 top local artists of the Ottawa Art League at a free reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the NCI ARTworks gallery in the west wing of the Westclox building, 408 Fifth St., Peru.

Ranging from woodworkers to watercolorists and fabric artists to metal, glass and ceramic sculptors, the work of Ottawa Art League artists from La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties will be showcased at the gallery and available for purchase on the night of the opening reception and by appointment through the first week of May.

The Ottawa Art League was established in 1967 by a group of artists from the Illinois Valley area. Like NCI ARTworks, part of its mission is to cultivate and promote a greater interest in art among professional and amateur artists. The OAL meets the first Wednesday of each month at the Open Space Art Gallery, 223 W. Madison St., Ottawa.

Artists will include Adrienne Pike, Alice Tang Matthews, April Denham, Carol Crane, David Anderson, Frank Kobilsek, Gavin Finefield, Helen Krieger, Jay Reed, Jeff Walter, Jennifer Maison, Jessica Presnak, Kate Hipes-Bakiewcz, Larisa Sarver, Linda Gift, Linda Zeil, Lorena Malm, Mary Kay Specht, Nancy Nieslawski, Pat Rudzinski, Paula Guttilla, Reanna Pelszynski, Rebecca Simpson, Renee Parks, Richard and Phyllis North Natanek and Sharon Danielson.

For a complete biography of the artists whose works will be on exhibit, visit www.nciartworks.com