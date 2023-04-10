Marshall-Putnam Counties to host electronic recycling event April 21

Marshall-Putnam Counties will be hosting an electronics recycling event from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the Public Works Building, 520 W. Railroad St. in Toluca.

This free collection event is for residents Marshall and Putnam Counties only there will a 10-item limit.

Accepted items include computers, monitors, printers, faxes, copiers, laptops, TV’s, main frames, peripherals, mice, modems, telephones, answering machines, adding machines, microwave ovens, scanners, DVD, VCR’s, stereo equipment, pagers, cell phones, cameras, camcorders, video games, software, CD/disc books, small handheld electronics, cables, calculators, shredders, scanners, plotters and terminals.

Not accepted items include small kitchen appliances, toasters, coffee pots, blenders, air conditioners, white goods, smoke detectors, dehumidifiers, vacuums, batteries, fans, power tools, light fixtures, UPS’s, refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, light bulbs, broken CRTs, broken glass and hazardous materials.

For questions regarding the event, contact 309-246-6401.