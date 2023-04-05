Score with Heartland Bank Program donates more than $1,000 to local schools

For the 10th year in a row, Heartland Bank and Trust Company has donated to community schools through its Score with Heartland Bank program.

Started in 2013, the program donates $1 for each free throw made at local high school varsity home boys and girls games during the regular and postseasons.

This year $1,074 were donated to Bureau Valley, Hall, La Salle-Peru, Princeton and St. Bede High Schools.

“We strive to find ways to reach out to our local communities to give back,” Retail Banking Director Deanne Conterio said. “Through our Score with Heartland Bank program, we are able to financially support local schools and create additional excitement for each free throw made.”

