April 04, 2023
Shaw Local
Two Red Cross blood drives to be conducted in Putnam County in April

Drives will be April 17 and 24

American Red Cross worker Corey Kepper prepares Ken Nettz, of Polo, to donate blood on April 28 in the Polo Community High School gym. The Polo Student Council hosted the blood drive with the American Red Cross.

Both drives will offer a chance for repeat and first-time donors to donate blood. The PCHS Drive will also earn Red Cross Scholarship funds to be awarded this spring. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

The Red Cross will hold to blood drives in Putnam County in the month of April.

The first drive will be hosted by the Methodist Churches from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Goldasich Hall in the McNabb Fire Department, on Illinois Route 89 south of McNabb.

The second drive will be co-hosted by the Putnam County High School Interact Club and Putnam County Rotary and will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, at 402 E. Silverspoon Ave. in Granville.

Both drives will offer a chance for repeat and first-time donors to donate blood. The PCHS Drive also will earn Red Cross Scholarship funds to be awarded this spring.

For appointments call 1-800-733-2767. Donors may sign up and register online using RapidPass at redcrossblood.org.