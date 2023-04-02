Hennepin Park District announces spring break activity schedule

The Hennepin Park District has announced its upcoming spring break activity schedule:

The egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, April 7, on the north lawn at 326 Milan St. with kindergarten and younger children. Children first through fifth grades will participate in an egg hunt 10:30 a.m. on the south lawn. The Easter bunny will be there for photos.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, the district will be showing “Strange World”, on its big screen TV. A snack and beverage will be served. The movie should conclude around 1 p.m.

At noon on Thursday, April 13, the district will have kids bingo in the community room for prizes. Bingo will conclude at 1 p.m.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 14, the district will have a free swim day for residents of Hennepin and Hennepin Township. A rest break will take place from 3 to 3:15 p.m.

The movie and bingo day will be free to Hennepin and Hennepin Township residents. All other areas will be $5 per activity. Participants are invited to stay after for open swim at no additional charge.

Children less than 42 inches must be accompanied by an adult into the pool and children 11 and younger may stay for three hours if not accompanied by an adult. An adult is considered anyone 18 and older.

For more information on these programs call the pool at 815-925-7319 of email at hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com.