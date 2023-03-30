Putnam County libraries announce April activity schedule

The Putnam County Library District announced its April activity schedule for all locations.

District

In honor of National Library Week, for the month of April, patrons can drop off personal care items at any of the six library branches in Putnam County. Only sealed items will be accepted. Items the district is seeking includes: shampoo/conditioner, body wash, laundry soap, dish soap, paper towels, toilet paper, toothbrushes/toothpaste, tampons/pads, deodorant and other personal care items. All items will be going to the Putnam County Rotary Little Pantry in Standard.

All district locations will be closed on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, for Good Friday and Holy Saturday.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

• A STEAM 2 Go craft project will be available for pickup throughout the month. The craft will be seed germination.

• A Cricut MakerSpace will be all day from April 3-7. Call ahead to reserve a spot to create fabric bunnies. Crafty adults are welcome.

• A solar energy event will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Yona Lunken has been involved in the solar field for more than 15 years. Recently the solar field has taken some dramatic changes. Businesses, schools, industries, nonprofits and residential solar are all changing. Yona will provide a 30-minute overview of solar energy followed by a question and answer period.

• Adult paint night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Sign up ahead of time for this event by contacting the library.

• Hennepin story time will be at 11 a.m. every Tuesday. The event will feature a story and activity.

• Homework helper will be available to students at the library during open hours.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

• School-age take and make project will be offered all spring. The craft is a personalized bookmark.

• Make and take craft kits of bird feeders will be offered during regular business hours throughout the month.

• Brick builders club meet on the first and second Tuesday evenings of every month. Those ages 5 and older will have Legos available for creations that will be displayed for two weeks.

• Sensory story time will be at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday. Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to explore a sensory activity and share a snack and story.

• Ready, set, read will be at 10:30 a.m. every Friday. Emergent readers will explore readers and first chapter books. The group will read a book and do a follow-up activity together.

• Planting a tea garden and tea tasting event will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Bettyann from the University of Illinois Extension Office will be showing how to plant a tea garden.

• PCCC’s Outreach worker will be at the Granville Library Branch from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 20. The worker will answer questions about and discuss available benefits and services for older adults. No appointment is necessary.

• Book discussion group meets at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of every month. No book is assigned to read. Group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

• Books and brunch will be the first Saturday of the month. The event will feature food, books and friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

• Comic morning will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1. The event will be held on April Fool’s Day with prizes.

• Movie night will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Pizza will be available.

• Remote Car/Truck Races will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. Prizes will be available.

• Wii band event will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15.

• Casting Glow Dinosaurs event will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

• Painting Dinosaurs event will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

• Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

• Hot wheel racing event will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

• Casting glow creatures event will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

• Painting creatures event will be held on 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29 with snacks.

• Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

Standard, 128 First St.

The Best Bicycle Trail in Illinois and Surrounding States event will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. John Lynn has hike, biked and paddled more than 30,000 expedition miles of trails, roads and rivers in North America and Britain. In his slide presentation, he will highlight his favorite bicycle trails in and around his home state of Illinois, including the best bike trails in neighboring Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana.