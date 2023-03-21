Laura Vaessen of Al Cioni Ford participates in dealer executive conference

Laura Vaessen of Al Cioni Ford in Granville, participated in a four-day dealer executive conference in Dearborn, Michigan. The conference is sponsored by Ford Motor Company.

Ford executive managers were involved with dealers throughout the seminar and highlighted programs that Ford provides to support dealership actions.

Dealers visited a variety of facilities to discover the history and legacy of the Ford Motor Company.

“Attending this seminar gave me a great feeling about being part of the Ford Motor Company family,” Vaessen said. “It helped me better understand how closely the company and the dealers are connected in doing a good job for the people who drive the products we sell and service.”

Vaessen has spent the past several years learning the many facets of the family business.