Henry Presbyterian Church to begin GriefShare seminars April 4, 5

The Henry Presbyterian Church will hold two different meeting times for its GriefShare seminars from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and an evening meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 511 Wirt St. in Henry.

GriefShare is a support group that meets weekly and provides a warm and caring environment during the participants long journey through grief.

The three key parts of the experience include videos, small group discussion and daily workshop for personal study.

There is a fee of $20 for the workbook and scholarships are available. The church is handicap accessible.

For information or to register for the event, visit griefshare.org or call 309-238-0432, 309-364-2556, 815-481-2403 or 815-866-0020.