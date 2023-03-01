March 01, 2023
Henry Presbyterian Church to begin GriefShare seminars April 4, 5

The support group will meet weekly

By Shaw Local News Network
The Henry United Presbyterian Church is launching a new ministry called GriefShare. It is a 13 week session guided to help those who are suffering from the loss of a loved one.

The Henry Presbyterian Church will hold two different meeting times for its GriefShare seminars from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and an evening meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 511 Wirt St. in Henry.

GriefShare is a support group that meets weekly and provides a warm and caring environment during the participants long journey through grief.

The three key parts of the experience include videos, small group discussion and daily workshop for personal study.

There is a fee of $20 for the workbook and scholarships are available. The church is handicap accessible.

For information or to register for the event, visit griefshare.org or call 309-238-0432, 309-364-2556, 815-481-2403 or 815-866-0020.