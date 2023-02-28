Putnam County libraries announce March activity schedule

The Putnam County Library District announced its March activity schedule for all locations.

Out in the community

The Putnam County libraries will hold an informational Holocaust event at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Putnam County High School auditorium. The public is invited to this event. Jim and Michelle Gibbons will be discussing the events that occurred during World War II and the impact they had on the war.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

• A STEAM 2 Go craft project will be available for pickup throughout the month. The craft will be edible dirt.

• A Cricut MakerSpace will be from March 6-10. Call ahead to reserve a spot to create custom T-shirts. Crafty adults are welcome.

• A weather patterns event will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Victor Gensini, Ph.D., a CCM associate professor in the Department of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment at Northern Illinois University, will discuss weather patterns.

• A glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt will be at 7 p.m. March 31. Participants are invited for storytelling and photos with the Easter bunny before visiting Walter Durley Boyle Park when it’s dark enough for the eggs to glow. Prizes, eggs and fun is offered for children from newborns to second grade.

• Hennepin story time will be at 11 a.m. every Tuesday. The event will feature a story and activity.

• Homework helper will be available to students at the library during open hours.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

• School-age take and make project will be offered all spring. The craft is a personalized bookmark.

• Make and take craft kits of marble-painted shamrocks will be offered during regular business hours throughout the month.

• A cooking for two event will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. Susan Glassman from the University of Illinois Extension Office will be showing how to cook for two.

• Brick builders club will meet the first and second Tuesday evenings of every month. Those ages 5 and older will have Legos available for creations that will be displayed for two weeks.

• Sensory story time will be at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday. Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to explore a sensory activity and share a snack and story.

• Ready, set, read will be at 10:30 a.m. very Friday. Emergent readers will explore readers and first chapter books. The group will read a book and do a follow-up activity together.

• Book discussion group meets at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of every month. No book is assigned to read. Group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

• Books and brunch will be the first Saturday of the month. The event will feature food, books and friends.

• A Cricut MakerSpace will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25. This month’s craft will be a custom Easter kitchen towel.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

• Books and crafts will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

• Leprechaun trap-building will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

• Wii band event will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18.

• Scratch art event will be during library hours Tuesday, March 21.

• Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

• Leprechaun-trap event will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

• PCC’s Outreach will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 20. A PCCC Outreach worker will answer questions about and discuss available benefits and services for older adults. No appointment is necessary.

• Movie night will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Snacks will be included.

• Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

Standard, 128 First St.

No events scheduled.