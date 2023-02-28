Craig Morgan to headline Marshall-Putnam Fair Concert on July 13

The Marshall-Putnam Fair has announced that Country Music’s Craig Morgan will headline its concert on Thursday, July 13. Morgan will also be joined by special guests Whiskey Bent and Joe Stamm Band.

Aside from being a country music star, Morgan is also a TV personality, a celebrated outdoorsman and an Army Veteran.

Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboards include such hits as “Bonfire”, “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “Wake Up Loving You,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday” and “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost.”

Gates for the concert will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 at the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds, located at 915 University Ave. in Henry.

Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 3. Tickets can be purchased at www.marshallputnamfair.org.