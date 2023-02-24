Putnam County Library District announces microscope additions

The Putnam County Public Library District had added microscopes for patrons to utilize for research purposes.

The district announced the addition of carson microbrite plus 60x-120x power LED lighted pocket microscopes and bebang 100x-2000x biological microscopes.

The four pocket microscope can to used to field a closer look at plants and wildlife while the bebang microscopes are designed to help students, kids, adults, beginners, amatuer scientists and hobbyists to explore the smaller world around us.

The pocket microscopes can be checked out, while the bebang microscopes can not be checked out and will be available by request.