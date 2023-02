The Chief Senachwine Chapter of NSDAR will host good citizens contest winners and their guests at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3 at the First Presbyterian Church, 511 Wirt St. in Henry.

Three students from Henry-Senachwine, Midland and Putnam County High Schools who were selected by fellow students and faculty will be honored at a reception followed by a program.

John G. Butte will present ‘Darlene’s Silver Streak and the Bradford Model T Girls’ following the reception.