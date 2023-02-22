Putnam County libraries to present informational Holocaust program March 2

Along with an ever-growing schedule of monthly events, the Putnam County Library District is offering an informational Holocaust program at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Putnam County High School Auditorium, 402 E. Silverspoon Ave. in Granville.

This event is open to the public and are encouraged to learn more about world history as well as the types of services the district provides.

This program will be presented by historic presenters Jim and Michelle Gibbons. They will discuss the Holocaust that occurred during World War II and the impact it had on the war.

In the late 1920s and the early 1930s, Adolf Hitler and the anti-semitic Nazi party became a political power in Germany, winning government control in 1933. People of the Jewish faith and sympathizers were then put into concentration camps including the now well-known Anne Frank.

Jim Gibbons will discuss the concentration camps and the techniques that were used to hasten the Nazi Party’s goals. He also will explain the world leaders’ reactions to the ending of World War II that marked the end of the Holocaust.

The program will discuss topics surrounding the tragic event in world history and give participants a chance to learn more about what occurred during the time frame.

Putnam County Library District Librarian Peggy Smith collaborated with the Putnam County High School and the John Swaney Jr. High teachers to create the event.

Putnam County seventh graders and high school juniors will attend the event in correlation with their studies. Interested members of the public are welcome to attend. For information, call the library at 815-925-7020.