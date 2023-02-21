Marshall-Putnam 4-H to host photography workshop March 11

Marshall-Putnam 4-H is offering a photography workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the M-P Extension Office, 509 Front Street in Henry.

The workshop will be presented by Karl Ziegler and will cover “Where do I look for Photos.” The presentation will cover planning an outing, what to include in a photo and pushing the shutter. Cameras are not required.

This workshop is open to all youth ages 8-18 and there is no cost to attend. To register for the event, visit 4h.zsuite.org/event-registrations/18635. For questions, call Anne at 309-364-2356.