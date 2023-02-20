Putnam County churches announce Wednesday service schedule for Lent

Various Putnam County churches will have Wednesday evening services during Lent. The churches include Granville UCC, Sacred Heart, Hennepin UMC, St. Patrick, Emmaus Lutheran in McNabb, McNabb UMC, County Line Lutheran and Magnolia UMC.

All are welcome to attend the weekly services. The theme for the services this year is “Amazing Grace.”

Feb. 22: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Granville UCC, 7 a.m. at Sacred Heart and 6 p.m. at St. Patrick

March 1: 7 p.m. at Emmaus Lutheran in McNabb

March 8: 7 p.m. at Magnolia United Methodist

March 15: 7 p.m. at County Line Lutheran

March 22: 7 p.m. at Hennepin United Methodist

March 29: 7 p.m. at St. Patrick in Hennepin with the Stations of the Cross.