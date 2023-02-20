NCICG helps eight local communities obtain Illinois EPA grants

North Central Illinois Council of Governments has announced that it has assisted eight local communities obtain grant funds from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

NCICG helped five communities receive lead service line inventory grant funds, totaling $184,110. The City of Lacon received $30,000, the cities of La Salle and Oglesby received $40,000, city of Peru received $50,000 and the village of Sheffield received $24,110.

NCICG also helped three communities receive unsewered community construction grant program funds totaling $14 million.

The village of Braceville received $4 million while Lisbon and Rutland each received $5 million.