Healthy Eats for a Healthy Beat event set Feb. 23 in Standard

Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Susan Glassman, will host a Healthy Eats for a Healthy Beat event at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Putnam County Community Center on First Street in Standard.

The event will focus on cardiovascular health and heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.

Participants in this event will learn what foods are heart healthy and how to plan for daily activity. The event will feature take-home recipes and Illinois Extension research-based resources.

To register for the event visit registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/healthy-eats-for-a-healthy-beat-putnam-county-community-center or call 815-224-0889.