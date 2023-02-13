Henry’s Cindy Salisbury named 2023 Friend of Illinois County Fairs

At the 112th annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs, volunteers were acknowledged for their service to agriculture, county fairs and youth as Cindy Salisbury of Henry was selected to be a 2023 Friend of Illinois County Fairs.

In the spring of 2011, Salisbury approached the board of Marshall-Putnam Fair with the idea of a Family Fun Night during the fair. It was her dream to offer an event where the local families could come to the fair and enjoy an evening of fun activities at little or no cost.

The annual Family Fun Night has grown every year since as the Marshall-Putnam Fair said it is “very lucky to have such a devoted volunteer willing to undertake so many roles to help promote agriculture.”

Salisbury donates countless hours of her time to event, including canvassing local financial support, scheduling various activities, advertising of the events and soliciting her own volunteers to supervise the happenings.

The event now attracts hundreds of families from several neighboring counties each year.

“Salisbury’s energy is never ending,” Marshall-Putnam Fair officials said. “Each year she brings back family favorites and adds additional attractions to reach more age groups. Her dedication and love for the fair keeps improving our family-oriented event yearly.”

Salisbury also has often taken on the responsibility of designing and creating a float for the local Fourth of July parade to advertise the upcoming fair. She has organized work days for the float and recruited volunteers to pass out fair information flyers along the parade route.

The Marshall-Putnam Fair Board directors hosted a surprise reception in Salisbury’s honor Feb. 4 at the fair office.

Rod Rumbold, M-P Board vice president, presented Salisbury with the IAAF award, an engraved glass cookie jar. The directors presented her with a floral arrangement and served desserts.

The Marshall-Putnam Fair congratulated Salisbury on receiving the award of IAAF Friend of Illinois County Fairs.