Tri-County Opportunities Council offers 2023 scholarships

Tri-County Opportunities Council will offer at least 12 scholarships to income-eligible students residing in the agency’s service area. The scholarships are worth up to $1,250 and have been made available by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development through its Community Services Block Grant funds.

To be eligible for the scholarship competition, applicants must be a member of an income-eligible household and must plan to attend an Illinois-accredited post-secondary institution in the fall.

Applicants must reside in Bureau, Carroll, La Salle, Marshall, Ogle, Putnam, Stark or Whiteside counties. They also must be considered full-time students to qualify for the full $1,250.

The application deadline is March 24. More information and application forms can be obtained by callling 800-323-5434, ext. 710, or visiting www.tcohelps.org.