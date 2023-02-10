Sublette’s Deb Schultz presented 2023 Outstanding Business Woman of the Year Award

Sublette’s Deb Schultz was recently awarded the 2023 Outstanding Business Woman of the Year at the IL Agri-Women annual meeting.

Schultz was nominated by her peers in recognition of her loyalty, devoted service and outstanding contributions to agriculture and the IL Agri-Women organization. IL Agri-Women is a state-wide organization comprise of women from all walks of life involving agriculture.

Schultz graduated Amboy High School in 1982 and then started her 30 plus year career in banking including a 10-year hiatus to stay home with her kids while babysitting several neighbor kids.

Schultz has worked from the teller line to her current position as Vice President for North Central Bank in Hennepin and Ladd.

Schultz is a 2012 graduate of the IL Ag Leadership program, IAW VP of Education 2017-2019, IAW president from 2019-2022 and is the current past president for IAW.