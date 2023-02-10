Freedom House opens satellite office in Lacon

Freedom House, the state-mandated agency providing free services for victims of domestic and sexual violence, is opening a satellite office located at 415 Fifth St. in Lacon.

The office is one block from the Marshall County Courthouse and will serve the legal advocacy and mental health counseling needs of adult, teen and child clients.

“This new office reinforces our long-standing commitment to serve the residents of Marshall County and nearby Putnam and Stark Counties,” Freedom House Board of Directors Member Jennifer Beaver said.

The agency has a headquarters in Princeton, located at 440 Elm Place, that houses a 32-bed emergency shelter with addition satellite offices in Geneseo, Cambridge and Kewanee.

Since 1983, Freedom House has provided a secure, confidential haven for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The nonprofit offers free emergency shelter. legal advocacy, medical advocacy, counseling and prevention education with funding from government grants and community donations.