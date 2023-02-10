Eliza Ehnis represents Marshall-Putnam Counties at Illinois 4-H Junior Livestock Conference

More than 100 youth attendees from 50 counties across Illinois took part in this year’s Illinois 4-H Junior Livestock Conference from Jan. 21-22 in Decatur.

Eliza Ehnis, member of the Bell Plain Hustlers in Varna, represented the Marshall-Putnam 4-H during the event.

The event gave teen leaders a chance to share their knowledge and skills with the youth that will follow in their footsteps in the livestock industry.

“It’s fun to watch the next generation pick up and enjoy the livestock area,” Livestock Ambassador Team member Makenna Green of Douglas County said. “I had a lot of people do that for me when I was younger and it’s fun to give back. We’re developing skills as teachers at the same time they’re developing hands-on skills.”

Attendees participated in Glove-Up Sessions throughout the conference which allowed them to work hands-on in a variety of skills, such as giving injections, wound suturing, product quality, marketing and more.

The event focused on education, but also created great opportunities to build camaraderie and a sense of teamwork around a shared passion for the livestock industry.