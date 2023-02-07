Compeer Financial awards over $200,000 in general use grants

Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the farm credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded 32 general use grants totaling $204,650. The grants are to fund initiatives and organizations whose work enriches agriculture and rural America.

Through the work of the organizations, an estimated 1.2 million people will be positively affected with 40% supporting agriculture education and 24% addressing food insecurity efforts.

Organizations in Illinois receiving grant funding includes Cornerstone Community Wellness Inc. in Bureau County for reimagining the rural grocery store and the La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation for agricultural accurate storyboards for 13 libraries in La Salle County.

Other organizations includes Cook County Farm Bureau, Nutrients for Life Foundation, Livingston County Extension Council, Midwest Food Bank-Morton, Eastern Illinois Foodbank, Children’s Discovery Museum Foundation, Stephenson County Farm Bureau Tri-District Ambulance Service and 22 other organizations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Since the program was established in 2018, the fund has awarded 367 grants totaling over $2.1 million.

“The general use grant program impacts the communities where Compeet clients and team members live and work,” Karen Schieler, Senior Corporate Giving Specialist said. “The grants embody our commitment to enriching agriculture, rural America and the farmers and communities we serve.”

Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities.