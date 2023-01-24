Putnam County libraries announce February activity schedule

The Putnam County Library District announced its February activity schedule for all locations.

All locations will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, for the holiday.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Steam 2 Go craft project will be available for pick up throughout the month. The craft will be jello slime.

Cricut MakerSpace will be Thursday, Feb. 9, and Friday, Feb. 10. This is an all-day event. Call ahead to reserve a spot to create paper heart envelopes.

Hennepin story time will be at 11 a.m. every Tuesday. The event will feature a story and activity.

Homework helper will be available to students at the library during open hours.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

IVCIL: Hard of Hearing event will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Illinois Valley Council of Independent Living will conduct an outreach program for seniors and share information and demonstration of adaptive available resources for the hard of hearing.

In February, guests can touchdown with a good book and enter their prediction for the Super Bowl. Participants can win pizza from Casey’s.

Valentine Card activity will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Guests can create a unique card for someone special with Beth Dellatori from the U of I Extension Office.

Granville story hour will be at 11 a.m. every Friday and feature a story and activities.

Book discussion group meets at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of every month. No book is assigned to read. Group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books and brunch will be the first Saturday of the month. The event will feature food, books and friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Story Hour will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Brownie Groundhog and February Fox with brownies and hot cocoa.

Let’s play Wii event will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

University of Illinois Extension Office will host a cookie decorating event at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The biggest and smallest snowman in town will be, weather depending, Saturday, Feb. 25.

Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

University of Illinois Extension will host a 4-H popsicle picture frame event at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8

Ag in the Classroom, cookie decorating will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Puzzle night and cocoa will be available during open hours Wednesday, Feb. 22

Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

Standard, 128 First St.

No events scheduled