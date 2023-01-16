Putnam County Library hosts Hennepin Steel Mill collection

For the next few months, the Putnam County-Hennepin Library, at 214 N. Fourth St., will host an extensive collection of Hennepin Steel Mill memorabilia.

The collection was provided to the library by Granville resident John Shimkus, who was a former employee of the mill and who previously gifted the library a collection of Star Union Brewery memorabilia last summer.

The collection features a plethora of items such as photos of the facility in its hay day, a boiler house hard hat, Peoria Journal Star and Putnam County Record articles from the 1960s, various hats and promotional items as well as commemorative pins from Shimkus’ time with the mill.

The mill, locally known as the big blue, originally opened in 1966 and at one time employed more than 700 people. The more than one million square-foot site closed its doors in 2009 before large sections were demolished in 2017.

The plant was originally owned and operated by Jones and Laughlin Steel Corp., before later being taken over by LTV Corp., International Steel Group Inc. and finally ArcelorMittal.

When the mill closed in 2009, nearly 300 employees were still working with the company.

The collection will be available in Hennepin for the next three months before it will be sent on loan for display in the Peru Library for three months as well.

Following its stay in the Peru Library, the collection will hopefully then find a permanent home with a local historical society or other organization with the resources to care for and store the piece of local history.