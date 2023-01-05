Local extension offices to offer private pesticide applicator testing sessions

The University of Illinois Extension Unit of Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam Counties will be offering testing-only sessions and certification programs for private pesticide applicators.

The sessions are in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Pre-registration is required. No walk-ins will be allowed. Participants will need to bring a calculator. Calculators must be simple function calculators. No smartphones or smart devices will be allowed.

Testing sessions will take place at the following times:

9 a.m to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Feb. 17 at the La Salle County Extension Office, located at 1689 North 31st Road Suite 2 in Ottawa. Register online or by calling 815-433-0707. There is no charge to attend.

Noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Marshall-Putnam U of I Extension Office, located at 509 Front St. in Henry. Register by calling the office at 309-364-2356. There is no charge to attend.

9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Tuesday, March 21 at the Bureau County Extension Office, located at 850 Thompson St. in Princeton. Register online or by calling 815-875-2878. There is no charge to attend.

Private Applicator Manuals and workbooks can be purchased online or at local Extension offices. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the Illinois Valley Community College campus. Questions may be directed to Daryle Wragge, ag program coordinator, 309-364-2356.

Do not come to a testing session if: if you have a fever greater than 100.4 degrees, if you or a household member have tested positive for COVID-19, if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, if you are unable or unwilling to comply with the mask policy or other social distancing restrictions.

If you need a reasonable accommodation, indicate when registering.