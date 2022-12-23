University of Illinois Extension to host Get the Scoop on Sodium programs in January

Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Susan Glassman, will host a variety of Get the Scoop on Sodium programs in January.

The program will cover which salt is best, how much salt is needed each day, how salt can vary and other topics.

Participants will be able to sample the extension’s recipe for rainbow rice, which highlights a multitude of flavors with no salt added.

The program will be offered at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Granville – Putnam County Library, 214 S. McCoy St.; 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Ohio Public Library, 112 N. Main St.; and at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Putnam County Community Center, 128 First St., Standard.

Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and Oglesby on the IVCC campus. The Mission of University of Illinois Extension is to provide practical education to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future.

For questions or information, call University of Illinois Extension – Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889.