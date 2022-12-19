Granville National Bank’s Philip C. Carlson honored for 50 years in banking

Granville National Bank’s Philip C. Carlson was commemorated in November with an award from the Community Bankers Association of Illinois for 50 years in the banking industry.

Carlson began his banking career in July of 1972 after graduating with honors from University of Illinois.

He joined the Granville National Bank in 1974 as assistant cashier and later graduated from the Graduate Banking School at the University of Wisconsin in 1980.

Serving in multiple roles with the bank, Carlson held the position as CEO and President for 25 years until his retirement in 2015.

Since then, Carlson has served as the Granville National Bank Board Chairman as well as the President of the bank’s holding company, Granville Bancshares, Inc.

Carlson currently continues sharing his knowledge and experience with Granville National Bank.