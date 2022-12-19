Chief Senachwine DAR presents Historic Preservation award to Connie Swanson-Quinn

The Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter has presented the Excellence in Historic Preservation Award and medal to Connie Swanson-Quinn of Chillicothe. Quinn earned the honor for being the ‘keeper of the knowledge and history of Marshall County.’

Quinn, originally from Henry, has kept the files on the many facets of local history as many individuals, groups and businesses have given her files for safekeeping to maintain their stories.

Quinn regularly writes articles about the history of the area for local newspapers and is known for giving her history-based programs to many groups.

Quinn has also served as the secretary of the Marshall County Historical Society and Museum and as editor of its newsletter for many years. She is also the researcher and the webmaster for the Perdew Museum website.

Quinn has spearheaded the recognition and restoration of the Veterans Monument in the Henry Cemetery and the placement of a new plaque at the site