Putnam County extends wind and solar farm moratorium through June 30

With the previous deadline approaching at the end of 2022, the Putnam County Board unanimously approved an extended, temporary moratorium on wind and solar farm applications during Monday’s meeting.

The decision was made in order to give the newly-appointed members of the zoning board of appeals a chance to review zoning ordinances and review neighboring counties in order to make decisions that best suit Putnam County.

“This is going to give us some time to get everyone as much information as possible,” said Board Chairman Charlie Lenkaitis. “It’s going to give them the time to compile some information.”

Throughout the duration of the moratorium, the county has been working to fill multiple positions including openings on the Zoning Board of Appeals and the county’s zoning officer.

During a special board meeting on Oct. 20, a new zoning officer was appointed and during the regular November meeting, two new members were appointed to the zoning board, fully staffing it with a complete five members.

Between the regular November meeting and Monday’s meeting the county’s newly-appointed zoning officer resigned, now leaving a vacancy within the county.

Moving forward the county will be appointing an interim zoning officer while it searches for a longer-term solution. The county has already worked toward scheduling interviews with hopes to find a qualified candidate.

“Regardless of whoever we name, it’s going to take time,” Lenkaitis said. “Unless you have some 15-year vet who has dealt with all of the issues facing Putnam County, whether it be wind or solar or land disputes; it’s going to take some time.”

During Monday’s meeting, the board also determined the service terms of the newly-elected county board.

Chairman Lenkaitis, Vice Chairman Tony Rue and Luke Holly will serve four-year terms, while Steve Malvolti and B.J. Holocker will serve two-year terms.