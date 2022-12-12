Peru native launches ‘Miss Sara’s Music Room’ on social media

Long before she became a soprano and belted out numbers by Verdi and Bizet, Peru native Sara Ptak loved singing along with children’s TV shows and was a huge fan of Raffi.

Ptak now lives in Brooklyn, New York where she teaches and sings professionally. She’s also fulfilled a lifelong dream by launching a children’s music show, “Miss Sara’s Music Room,” on social media platforms YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok.

Ptak has recorded six complete episodes of “Miss Sara’s Music Room,” plus several standalone music videos, but she and her creative partners have been pleased with the early feedback. One of the most-watched episodes has drawn 66,000 views on YouTube, where she has 400 subscribers.

“We’re relatively new so we’re still getting the word out, but we’re very excited by the number of viewers,” Ptak said. “We plan on having new content every Thursday for the foreseeable future.”

Next stop (she hopes) will be network or cable TV. Peru native Sara Ptak is a professional singer and music teacher who launched a children’s music show, “Miss Sara’s Music Room,” on social media platforms YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok. (submitted photo/Sara Ptak)

Ptak, daughter of Mark Ptak and Ann Leydon-Pate, is an accomplished musician who won a spot at the ultra-competitive Interlochen Center for the Arts and then a scholarship to the music conservatory at DePaul University. She then earned a master’s at McGill University in Montreal and has sung professionally since 2009.

Taping a children’s show might seem like a departure for an opera singer who recently reinterpreted Schumann before a live New York audience, but Ptak said the shift came about naturally. She had in recent years composed children’s music for the classroom and recorded virtual music classes during the pandemic.

The idea of recording a broadcast program came about while babysitting a friend’s son. She and the child scoured the social media platforms and found several children’s artists who uploaded their songs.

“This looks like it would be a total blast,” Ptak remembered thinking.

Sara Ptak (submitted photo)

Through her professional circles she was able to find creative partners. A graduate of New York University fabricated and operates a puppet, Max, Ptak’s onscreen partner. Popcorn for Dinner Productions handled other technical aspects including set design.

“It’s been an incredible partnership,” Ptak said. “They’ve built these amazing sets and done some incredible animation.”

Ptak said her second season is in the planning stages and she’s actively pursuing a TV deal.

“It’s been a blast. I’m pretty new at this, but it feels like old hat.”