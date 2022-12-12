Hennepin Park District to sponsor various activities for holiday season

The Hennepin Park District will be sponsoring various activities for the upcoming holiday season. All activities will be at 326 Milan St. in Hennepin.

Throughout the day on Friday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 30 the district will hos free swim for Hennepin and Hennepin Township residents.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, the district will hold a movie and popcorn day. It will be showing “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” on its big screen while serving popcorn and a beverage during the movie.

Gerrie’s Craft Corner will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Participants will make holiday crafts during this time. This event is free to Hennepin and Hennepin Township residents. All other areas will be $5 per activity.

All participants in these activities are invited to stay after for open swim from 1 to 5 p.m. each day. Children under 12 may stay up to three hours if not accompanied by an adult. Children shorter than 45 inches tall must have an adult with them in the pool.

For more information, contact the Hennepin Pool at 815-925-7319 or at hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com.

For a complete list of holiday hours, visit the district’s website at www.hennepinparkdistrict.com.