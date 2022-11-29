Putnam County Toys in the Pantry prepares for holiday season under new leadership

Toys in the Pantry, in conjunction with the Putnam County Food Pantry, is in full swing preparing for the holiday season.

After the Putnam County Rotary voted not to sponsor the Toys in the Pantry, the group has since transitioned to a non-for-profit organization and assembled a board with a member from each township.

The board includes President Val Smith from Magnolia, Vice President Mary Dappen from Senachwine, Secretary Es Harris from Hennepin, Treasurer Katie Gapinski from Granville, Pastor Ron McNeil for UCC Representation and Director Cathy Oliveri.

Toys in the Pantry thanks the Putnam County Rotary for their many years of support and for helping to establish the organization.

Donations for the organization can be dropped off Axline Pharmacy at 324 S. McCoy St. in Granville or can be mailed to Toys in the Pantry P.O. Box 736 Granville, IL 61326.

The organization thanks those involved in helping kids in the local communities including the Putnam County Food Pantry, United Church of Christ - Granville and all their volunteers.