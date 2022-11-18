La Salle veterans home COVID-19 cases decline from 51 to 4

The Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases, with three residents and one staff member reporting a positive case.

In late October, the veterans home reported 42 residents and 23 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 cases. After the initial outbreak and protocol, cases began to decline.

Overall, there were 56 residents and 46 staff who tested positive, according to Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs. As of Friday, 53 residents and 45 of those staff members have recovered, leaving four people positive for COVID-19 at the veterans home.

All cases were considered mild and no one required hospitalization. The residents have been vaccinated, and COVID-19 treatment was administered as needed. All residents who tested positive were moved to an isolation unit and cared for by Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs personnel.

The veterans home has 94 residents and 206 staff members.